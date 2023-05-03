BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been charged in connection to a vicious assault of man with developmental disabilities on Ming Avenue in March.

Isaac Figueroa, 45, was charged with allowing or causing injury to a dependent adult and battery with serious bodily injury in connection to an attack at a gas station convenience store on March 1.

The alleged attack stemmed from an argument inside the convenience store over the victim taking too long to pay for an energy drink, according to court documents obtained by 17 News.

Figueroa could be heard on surveillance video telling the victim: “Hey dude, why don’t you hurry up, there’s a f——- line back here!” The victim responded with an expletive and Figueroa allegedly walked toward the victim, pushing him out of the store and attacking him in the parking lot, according to an investigator’s report.

The alleged victim in the attack was described in the documents as having the mental capacity of a 10- to 12-year-old and has a medical condition that induces seizures.

Family of the victim told 17 News this week the victim has recovered from his injuries in the attack.

Figueroa is out on bail and is due in court on Monday.