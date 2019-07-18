Man charged in assault at Bakersfield Speedway ordered to stand trial

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:
KGET 17 News logo

KGET 17 News logo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Superior Court judge Thursday found there is enough evidence to order a man to stand trial in connection with an assault at Bakersfield Speedway, according to court records.

Kyle Flippo is charged with two felonies: assault causing great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury.

He’s next due in court Aug. 29.

Flippo, listed in court documents as 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, punched Zachary Diamond June 9 of last year following a race, witnesses told deputies.

Diamond fell and lost consciousness, and was taken to a hospital with a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain.

A witness told detectives Diamond fell “like a rag doll” and may already have been unconscious before hitting the ground, according to the documents.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News