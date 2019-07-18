Man charged in assault at Bakersfield Speedway ordered to stand trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Superior Court judge Thursday found there is enough evidence to order a man to stand trial in connection with an assault at Bakersfield Speedway, according to court records.

Kyle Flippo is charged with two felonies: assault causing great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury.

He’s next due in court Aug. 29.

Flippo, listed in court documents as 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, punched Zachary Diamond June 9 of last year following a race, witnesses told deputies.

Diamond fell and lost consciousness, and was taken to a hospital with a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain.

A witness told detectives Diamond fell “like a rag doll” and may already have been unconscious before hitting the ground, according to the documents.