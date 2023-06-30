BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 19-year-old man accused of killing a woman who attempted to recover her stolen vehicle by using an Apple AirTag was appointed a new attorney Friday morning.

David Tyrone Thompson will now be represented by lawyer Gary Turnbull through the Indigent Defense Program. Superior Court Judge Colette M. Humphrey said IDP is taking the case after the Public Defender’s office withdrew due to a conflict.

Thompson is one of four people arrested in connection with the death of Victoria Anna Marie Hampton, 61. Police said Hampton was found wounded March 19 on Ginger Drive, north of White Lane and west of New Stine Road. She died April 1, and coroner’s officials say she was shot in the head.

Police said Hampton confronted the suspects after using an AirTag to track down her stolen car.

The other suspects were identified by police as Adam Ransom, 18, Joseph Bush, 23, and Giovanni Garcia, 19. All were arrested outside the county.

Ransom’s case is being transferred to Juvenile Court for further hearings, District Attorney’s office spokeswoman Daniela Gonzaga said on Thursday. She said the office had not yet received police reports for Bush and Garcia.