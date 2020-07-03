Man charged in $50,000 insurance fraud scheme, authorities say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been charged with 27 felonies after authorities say he received more than $50,000 in payouts when he falsely claimed he had been injured after falling from a bike and later while water skiing.

Robert Michael Pratt, 55, has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of insurance fraud, forgery and grand theft after allegedly falsifying insurance claims, according to the state Department of Insurance. He filed disability claims — some containing forged signatures — and was paid $47,199 by AFLAC and $5,705 by Colonial Life Insurance, the department said.

Pratt is next due in Kern County Superior Court on July 29.