BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy in a Bakersfield yard 15 years ago has been ordered to stand trial on three felonies.

A fourth charge was dismissed during a preliminary hearing held Tuesday for Paul Strategos, who is due back in court Sept. 28 to set a trial date.

Strategos, 45, remains held without bail.

Police arrested Strategos last year after receiving a hit on DNA evidence seized after the 2007 assault. Investigators learned his DNA had been entered into a law enforcement database following his arrest on a charge of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, according to court documents.

A records check showed Strategos in 2007 lived about 2 1/2 miles from where the sexual assault occurred, according to the documents. He moved to Tehachapi six months later.

A surveillance camera recorded a black Chevrolet HHR driven by a white man stop near the boy, documents said. Strategos owned an HHR around that time.

When questioned by police, Strategos denied ever seeing or sexually assaulting the boy, the documents say. A detective explained the evidence pointing to him as the culprit.

Strategos said, “I don’t remember doing it,” according to the documents.