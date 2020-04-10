Man caught while burglarizing vintage furniture store in downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested a man who was caught breaking a display window and stealing items from a downtown vintage furniture and antique store.

Santos Rodriguez, 33, was arrested Thursday evening after burglarizing the Timeless Furnishings store at 1918 Chester Ave., police said. A security guard assigned to patrol the area notified police after he saw Rodriguez break the window.

The stolen items were recovered.

Rodriguez was arrested on charges of burglary, looting and felony vandalism, police said.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.