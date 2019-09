BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies caught a man in the act of burglarizing an east Bakersfield smoke shop early Tuesday.

Yibrian Ochoa, 33, was found inside the Havana Smoke Shop at 3221 Niles St. with about $2,000 in stolen merchandise, according to sheriff’s officials.

Ochoa damaged the rear roll-up door of the business to get inside at about 4:45 a.m., deputies said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.