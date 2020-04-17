Man caught burglarizing Bakersfield gym, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested Friday morning after officers caught him burglarizing a gym, police said.

Officers dispatched at about 7:42 a.m. to a report of a burglary in progress at the Fit For Life Gym on 19th Street found 30-year-old Mario Corona inside the business, according to Bakersfield Police Department. They took him into custody without incident.

Police said he’ll be booked on burglary and looting charges.

Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.