Man carjacked at gunpoint in south Bakersfield, arrests made

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was carjacked at gunpoint and police arrested two suspects just an hour later last week.

On Dec. 23 around 10:49 p.m., a man was sitting in his vehicle on Chiapas Avenue near Cerralvo Street when an armed man came up and ordered him out of his vehicle, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The man drove off with the victim’s vehicle.

About an hour later officers located the stolen vehicle in Buttonwillow, according to police. They chased it through a field, the vehicle became disabled and two people ran.

The police, with help from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, tracked down and took the suspects into custody.

Ryan McGovran, 28, of Visalia and Deanna Jones, 27, of Tulare, were arrested and face charges of conspiracy to commit carjacking, carjacking, possession of stolen property and resisting/delaying officers. McGovran has an additional charge of assault with a firearm.

If you have information regarding this incident, call BPD at 661-327-7111.