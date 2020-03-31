Man burglarized Southwest Christian Center on Stine Road, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help identifying a man they say burglarized the Southwest Christian Center on Stine Road.

Surveillance images of the man who police say committed the burglary on the afternoon of March 21 have been released.

He’s described as white, 25 to 30 years old, red hair and beard, wearing a tan and black hat, blue plaid shirt and dark blue or black jeans.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Detective Brian Looney at 326-3541.