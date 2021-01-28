Man burglarized business on South Union Avenue: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man burglarized a business on South Union Avenue Tuesday and police are asking for the public’s help identifying him.

The burglary took place in the 5200 block of South Union Avenue, police said. The burglar is described as white or Hispanic, 25 to 35 years old, medium build, neck tattoos and wore a black jacket, black knit cap, tan pants and glasses with black frames.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective J. Felgenhauer 661-326-3592 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.