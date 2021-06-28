Man wanted in book store burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man broke into a book store in downtown Bakersfield and stole items, police said.

The burglary occurred the evening of June 11 at Beehive Book Store at 2210 Chester Ave., according to police.

The burglar is described as Black, 30 to 40 years old, 5-foot-7, about 160 pounds, short black hair, brown eyes and goatee. He wore a blue polo shirt, black pants and red shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Hatfield at 661-326-3541 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.