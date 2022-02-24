BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help identifying a man who broke into a vehicle parked at Lengthwise Brewery in southwest Bakersfield.

The burglar, photos of whom were released by police, shattered the window of a vehicle parked at 7700 District Blvd. and stole items, according to Bakersfield Police Department. The incident occurred Feb. 17.

Police described the man as white or Hispanic, 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, 220 to 230 pounds, with a goatee and multiple tattoos on his arms and hands.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Detective Hatfield at 661-326-3541 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.