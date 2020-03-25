Man broke into vehicle and stole 23 cartons of cigarettes: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man broke into a vehicle parked at a gas station and stole 23 cartons of cigarettes then drove away in another vehicle, according to police.

The burglary happened Tuesday afternoon at the Mobil gas station at 5401 Stockdale Highway, police said. The man left in an older model, dark green four-door Honda Accord.

He’s described as Hispanic, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds and wore a black baseball cap, black T-shirt, black shorts, white socks and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.