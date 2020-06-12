Man broke into Bakersfield home and stabbed woman during robbery: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man is in custody after allegedly breaking into an apartment, stealing a cellphone and stabbing a woman who was home.

Aaron Lemarn Nash, 28, was arrested shortly after the robbery that occurred around 4:30 p.m. at an apartment east of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, according to police.

Nash is accused of breaking into an apartment in the 1100 block of East 10th Street and chasing two people inside the residence into a back bedroom, according to Bakersfield Police Department release. He confronted the woman with a knife and demanded money, police said.

The woman gestured for Nash to take any property he wanted, according to police, and he took cellphone then stabbed her. He fled, and arrested him in the 800 block of East California Avenue, the release said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.