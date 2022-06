BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man for vandalism after he threw rocks at a Ross store in northwest Bakersfield Thursday night.

The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. at the Ross store on Rosedale Highway. BPD said several windows at the store were broken.

Law Enforcement has yet to release information about the suspect or why he was throwing rocks at the windows.

There were no reports of damages to other property or vehicles in the area.