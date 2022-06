BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help identifying a man who wielded a knife during an attempted robbery at a gas station.

A surveillance video image has been released of a man who police say tried to rob the 76 gas station on South Union Avenue earlier this month. He’s described as Hispanic, 5 feet 6 inches and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Detective Thomas Hernandez at 661-326-3501 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.