Man charged with murder in Bakersfield crashes that killed 1, injured 4

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who is alleged to have intentionally crashed a pickup truck in three separate collisions, killing one person and injuring four others, has been charged with murder.

Robert Joseph Schuute, 63, was booked into jail Tuesday following his release from a hospital, where he spent nearly a month recovering from injuries received in the crashes, police said.

In addition to first-degree murder, Schuute is charged with attempted murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, hit and run resulting in property damage and resisting arrest. He’s scheduled to be formally arraigned Thursday afternoon.

On the night of June 10, police were called to the 4200 block of Jewett Avenue to a report of a pickup ramming another vehicle. The pickup tried to ram the vehicle a second time when it hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Q and West Columbus streets, police said.

Two people inside the vehicle had minor injuries, and the pedestrian suffered minor to moderate injuries, according to police.

The pickup left the scene and collided head-on with a vehicle in the 3900 block of Q Street, police said.

The other vehicle’s driver, Everardo Perez, 26, suffered major injuries and was later pronounced dead at Kern Medical, police said. A female passenger suffered minor injuries.

Schuute, identified as the pickup’s driver, had major injuries and was initially listed in critical condition, police said.