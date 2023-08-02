BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation after a man attempted to shoot two people standing outside their East Bakersfield home, according to KCSO.

Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Larcus Avenue, just south of East California Avenue, for a report of an attempted shooting around 9:48 p.m. Tuesday, according to to the Sheriff’s office.

Witnesses at the scene said a 40-year-old Hispanic man wearing a black mask and all black clothing stepped outside a light colored, possible Toyota Highlander, and shot at the man and woman standing just outside their home, according to deputies.

Neither victim was struck by the gunfire. The suspect fled the scene heading east in the Toyota Highlander.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.