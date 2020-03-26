Man assaulted clerk in convenience store robbery, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released a surveillance image of a man they say assaulted a clerk during a convenience store robbery in February.

The man robbed the ampm at 2301 F St. on Feb. 6, according to police. He’s described as white, 28 to 30 years old, 170 to 200 pounds, with a goatee and was wearing a white and black and blue hat, white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call Detective L. Rodriguez at 326-3947 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.