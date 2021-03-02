Man asks for help finding father’s stolen ashes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is asking for help after someone stole his father’s ashes.

On Feb. 24, the man’s car was broken into on Auburn Street near Fairfax Road in northeast Bakersfield, police confirmed. The man kept his father’s ashes in a necklace around his rearview mirror. It was the only thing stolen from the vehicle.

His neighbor got pictures of the thieves, who drove up to his car in a yellow Camaro with a black gas cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.