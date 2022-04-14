BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two guns were seized during a probation check in East Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Probation Department.

On Wednesday, KCPD’s Post Release Community Supervision Unit went to a home on Sterling Road south of Pioneer Drive to check on Jose Real, 41, according to the department.

Officers located two loaded semi-automatic handguns, according to KCPD. Due to Real being on active post release community supervision he is not allowed to have firearms in his possession.

Real was arrested for violating PRCS and other firearm-related charges.