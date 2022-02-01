Man arrested twice in two days in reported stolen vehicles appears in court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested twice in two days in vehicles that had been reported stolen pleaded not guilty Tuesday to four felonies and three misdemeanors.

Bail was set at $1 million for Fabian Rodriguez and his next hearing set for Feb. 14. Prosecutors have filed charges against him including vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, recklessly evading a peace officer and driving in the opposite direction of traffic.

Rodriguez, 32, was first arrested about 1:45 p.m. Friday after being stopped in a vehicle in the 3000 block of San Dimas Street. He was booked on suspicion of auto theft and possession of meth for sales and was released within eight hours, police said.

The following afternoon police located vehicle that had been reported stolen at East Truxtun and Beale avenues, police said. The vehicle failed to stop and during the chase that followed hit a business and bus stop, among other structures.

Police ended the pursuit out of fear a motorist or pedestrian would be injured, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Later, officers circulating the area found the vehicle abandoned at East California and Chamberlain avenues.

Officers saw Rodriguez running from the vehicle and took him into custody with minor use of force, police said.

Before his latest arrests, police said, Rodriguez had been released early for another offense under AB 109 after he was classified as a non-violent offender.

In 2020, Rodriguez pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a felon and drug possession and was sentenced to 16 months, court records show. The year before, he received a three-year prison term for convictions of recklessly evading a peace officer and possession of a stolen vehicle.

There are dozens of cases listed against Rodriguez on the Superior Court website. He also has convictions for receiving stolen property, possession of drugs or alcohol while in jail and failure to appear in court on a felony charge.