BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was arrested, released and the next day led police on a chaotic chase where he drove on the wrong side of the road and damaged property has taken a plea deal.

Fabian Rodriguez on Thursday pleaded no contest to felony charges of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and recklessly evading a peace officer, and a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge, court records show.

Charges of driving in the opposite direction of traffic and two counts of hit and run resulting in property damage were dismissed.

Rodriguez, 33, is scheduled to be sentenced June 2.

Police arrested Rodriguez Jan. 28 after stopping a vehicle in the 3000 block of San Dimas Street. He was booked on suspicion of auto theft and possession of methamphetamine for sales and was released within eight hours.

The following afternoon, police located a vehicle that had been reported stolen at East Truxtun and Beale avenues. It failed to stop and a chase ensued in which it hit a business and bus stop.

The driver, Rodriguez, abandoned the vehicle at East California and Chamberlain avenues and was arrested after a brief foot chase, police said.