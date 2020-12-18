Man arrested on murder charge in connection with shooting near Stramler Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 20-year-old man was arrested Thursday on murder and attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting near Stramler Park that killed a man and seriously injured a woman, police said.

Daniel Alfredo Lopez-Santiago also faces charges of conspiracy and gang participation, according to booking records. He’s due in court Monday.

Police said there are other suspects but they’re not identifying them at this time.

The shooting happened Tuesday in the area of 38th Street and Chester Avenue when a vehicle stopped and suspects inside fired at a man and woman after a verbal confrontation, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman taken to a local hospital for moderate to major injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.