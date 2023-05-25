BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies arrested a man Wednesday on suspicions of vandalizing and committing arson at three schools and the former Valley Rose Golf Clubhouse in Wasco.

Deputies say Luis Villareal, 25, allegedly committed multiple incidents of vandalism and arson to James A. Forrest Elementary, Thomas Jefferson Middle School, Wasco Union High School and the former golf clubhouse between May 19 to 23.

Deputies arrested the Villareal at about 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to sheriff officials. He was booked on suspicion of his active misdemeanor warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple counts of vandalism and arson.