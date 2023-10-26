BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of stealing red dye diesel, copper wire and was allegedly in possession of stolen vehicles.

Officials say Samuel Lane, 35, was placed under arrest on Oct. 25 after deputies served a search warrant for illegal possession of copper wire, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm.

The Rural Crimes Investigation Unit was serving a search warrant in the 1800 block of Bank Street on Oct. 25 and discovered two trailers and a vehicle that had been reported stolen, KCSO said in a statement. According to officials, deputies also located suspected methamphetamine, a loaded gun and over a hundred gallons of stolen red dye diesel.

Lane was also in possession of various tools used for fuel and copper wire thefts, according to officials.

Officers in the Kern County Auto Theft Task Force also located a separate car and trailer that were reported stolen in association with the property.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations are encouraged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.