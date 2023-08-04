BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse after a standoff with deputies in the Oildale area Friday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials say deputies responded to a report of spousal abuse around 12:45 p.m. on Date Street near Warren Avenue. Upon deputy arrival, an argument was heard from inside the residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

A woman contacted deputies and alleged she was a “victim of a violent felony crime,” officials said in a release Friday afternoon.

The suspect was later identified as Gilbert Bowen, 62, according to sheriff officials.

Deputies contacted Bowen and learned he was possibly armed.

Bowen eventually complied with the deputies and exited the house. He was taken into custody on suspicion of false imprisonment and spousal abuse.