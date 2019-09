TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on suspicion of setting six fires in the Tehachapi and Edison areas last week.

Kern County firefighters say Steven Reddig was arrested on six counts of arson in connection with fires that investigators determined were intentionally set on Sept. 12 and 13. The largest blaze burned near the railroad tracks at Highway 58 and Tucker Road.

Reddig, 58, was not listed in custody as of Monday. Charges have not yet been filed against him.