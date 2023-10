BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of possession of child sexual abuse material at a home in east Bakersfield Friday morning.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, federal and local law enforcement were called to a home on Medio Luna Avenue and arrested Jared Martinez, 42, for the possession of child sexual abuse material.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.