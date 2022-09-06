BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection with last week’s fatal stabbing in Delano.

Juan Pedro Gonzalez, 31, was booked Friday on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail, according to inmate records.

Delano police Sgt. Julian Ortiz said Gonzalez was arrested in the death of Andre Daniel Traylor, 50, found stabbed late Aug. 30 in the 600 block of Fremont Street. The sergeant said the men had prior altercations.

Investigators were gathering information to submit to prosecutors, Ortiz said.

Gonzalez is expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.