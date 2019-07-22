Man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, sexual assault, robbery, police say

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — A man wanted in connection with a slew of crimes including kidnapping, robbery and sexual assault in rural areas around Shafter has been arrested, police said.

William Jack Hopkins, 44, was arrested Sunday in the Lake Isabella area by sheriff’s deputies, according to police. He’s being held without bail.

The crimes Hopkins is accused of committing occurred during the past few weeks, police said, and also include assault with a firearm on a person, making terroristic threats and carjacking.