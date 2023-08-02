BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man for allegedly contacting a teenager and offering her money to perform a sex act in southwest Bakersfield on Monday.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Gasoline Alley and Pacheco Road for a report of a suspicious circumstance around 8:18 p.m.

Police say a 16-year-old girl said a man allegedly exposed his penis to her and offered her money to perform a sex act.

Sukhbinder Singh, 60, was found in the area and arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure, contacting a minor to commit a felony and annoying a minor, BPD said.

Singh is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, according to Kern County records.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.