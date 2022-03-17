BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies in Kings County arrested a man on Tuesday on suspicion of burglary, grand theft, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to sheriff’s officials.

A deputy stopped the driver of a car when they noticed black tape covering the rear license plate, making it unreadable.

The driver of the vehicle, Michael Kirby, said he came to Hanford from Bakersfield because the shopping was better, according to the King’s County Sheriff’s Office.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found more than $171 in stolen merchandise from Target and over $3,000 in items stolen from a local Lowe’s, officials said.

Surveillance video from Lowe’s later showed Kirby had stolen from the store earlier that day, officials said.

His bail has been set at $40,000.