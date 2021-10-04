Man found sleeping after allegedly firing gun in East Bakersfield: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested early Sunday after he allegedly fired shots in East Bakersfield then fell asleep, police said.

Officers dispatched to a ShotSpotter activation at about 1:24 a.m. located several bullet casings and fragments in the 600 block of Monterey Street, police said. They circulated the area and found Raul Garcia, 30, asleep in a vehicle with a firearm visible on the passenger seat, police said.

Garcia, a convicted felon, was taken into custody without incident, police said. Officers determined the loaded handgun matched the caliber and make of the spent rounds.

No victims were located.

Garcia was booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and related offenses.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.