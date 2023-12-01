BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 46-year-old man was arrested Friday in southwest Bakersfield on suspicion of possessing child pornography, police said.

Daniel Alejandro Orozco was taken into custody around 1 p.m. when police served a warrant on Ocean Jasper Drive, south of Panama Lane and east of Ashe Road, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release. Inmate booking records show he was in custody on $12,500 bail and due in court Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.

KGET received a phone call from a different man named Daniel Orozco who urged his Kern County neighbors to be aware there is more than one Daniel Orozco in Kern County