BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police responded to a burglary alarm in Ridgecrest at 12:35 a.m. on Friday.

According to the Ridgecrest Police Department Facebook page, officers found the front door glass shattered at the Shell gas station on 301 N. China Lake Blvd. Officers watched the surveillance video and recognized the suspect as Elijah Barragan.

Officers located him a short time later and he was taken into custody for vandalism and commercial burglary, according to the post.

Barragan was arrested and booked into the Kern County Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield.