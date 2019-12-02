Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Rosedale Inn shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man and a juvenile are behind bars after leading officers on a chase following a shooting Sunday at a hotel off Rosedale Highway.

The shooting occurred just after noon inside a room at the Rosedale Inn on Buck Owens Boulevard, police said. The victim’s injuries are described as moderate.

Keon Bolden, 18, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, among other charges, according to the sheriff’s jail website. The name of the other suspect has not been released because he’s a minor.

Bolden is due in court Tuesday.