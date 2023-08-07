BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a family member in a fight Sunday morning, police said.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Frank Court around 8:37 a.m. on Sunday for a stabbing, according to BPD. Upon officer arrival, Hector Garcia-Sandoval, 44, of Bakersfield was in a fight with a family member.

Officers stopped the fight without incident, according to BPD.

Police say Garcia-Sandoval allegedly stabbed the family member. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and battery.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.