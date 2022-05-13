BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 18-year-old man who authorities say assaulted an officer during a massive street takeover has been arrested, police said.

Ethan Sanchez, of Bakersfield, was identified Wednesday as the person who assaulted an officer who tried to detain him during Saturday’s chaotic takeover involving 300 vehicles that blocked roadways in several parts of the city, police said. Sanchez was arrested at his workplace.

Police noted this incident was separate from an assault on an officer with a vehicle that occurred during the event. Eight others have been arrested, and investigators are working to identify other suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.