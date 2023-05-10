BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man with 20 theft offenses was taken into custody Tuesday after allegedly assaulting and injuring a detective.

A detective with the organized retail theft unit conducted a surveillance of the Rite Aid on White Lane, according to officials. The detectives then identified the man who was allegedly responsible for about 20 theft offenses where alcohol was targeted.

Just before 9 a.m. on May 4, a detective attempted to contact the man after he allegedly committed a theft offense, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The man allegedly assaulted the detective, which resulted in minor injury, according to police. The man then allegedly fled in a vehicle. Assisting officers attempted to stop the man but he failed to yield.

Because of the speed and disregard for the motorist’s safety the pursuit ended, according to officers.

Officers served a search warrant at a residence on A Street on Tuesday where the man was taken into custody on suspicion of grand theft, violating terms of parole and other related charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.