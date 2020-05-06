Man arrested on murder charge in deadly east Bakersfield stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a woman early Wednesday in east Bakersfield.

Leonard Herring Jr., 46, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the stabbing that happened around 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of Pacific Street, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. He was arrested at about 10:40 a.m. in the area of Flower and Haley streets.

The woman’s name has not yet been released. Police said a man was also wounded in the stabbing. He suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective K. Cason at 326-3868 or the BPD at 327-7111.