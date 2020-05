BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 29-year-old man is in custody on charges including murder in connection with a January shooting in Oildale.

Jessie Lee Lamb was arrested April 30 in the killing of 33-year-old Roger Archer Jr., according to sheriff’s officials. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

Archer was shot dead early Jan. 18 in the 200 block of Beardsley Avenue.