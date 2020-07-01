Man arrested on murder and arson charges in death of woman found in Ridgecrest house fire

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested on murder and arson charges in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found inside a burning house in Ridgecrest.

Police said George Smith Jr., 57, was taken into custody following a chase that ended in the 900 block of South China Lake Boulevard. He’s being held in Kern County Jail on $825,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Smith is accused of killing the woman — who has not been named — then lighting a house on fire Tuesday morning in the 500 block of Cottonwood Drive, burning her body. Firefighters discovered the body while searching the residence for occupants.

