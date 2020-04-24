Man arrested on firearm and gang charges in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies arrested a 31-year-old man and convicted felon on gun and gang charges earlier this week.

Jose Garnica was contacted by deputies at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Oak Avenue and 12th Street. Deputies found him in possession of a loaded gun, ammunition and an additional magazine for the gun, sheriff’s officials say. He also had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Garnica was arrested on charges of felon in possession of a loaded gun, felon in possession of ammunition, gang member carrying a concealed firearm and carrying a concealed firearm in public, according to the sheriff’s office.