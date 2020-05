BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police found a stolen gun during a traffic stop Tuesday evening and arrested the driver on gun and and gang charges.

Officers found the gun during a search of a vehicle they stopped at about 7:55 p.m. on Casa Grande Street, west of Cottonwood Road. Police said the gun was reported stolen during a residential burglary.

The driver, Kahleel Davis, 23, resisted arrest but was eventually restrained and later booked into jail, according to police.