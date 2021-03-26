Man arrested on DUI, hit-and-run charges after crashing into cinder block wall, residence: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who police say ran after crashing a vehicle into a cinder block wall and a home in central Bakersfield was found in possession of a gun and arrested on multiple charges, including DUI and hit and run.

The crash happened about 11:15 p.m. Thursday at Chester Lane and A Street, police said. No injuries were reported.

The driver, Isaiah Hernandez, 19, is a convicted felon prohibited from owning a firearm, police said. He’s also accused of having no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license.

Police said two passengers were also contacted while attempting to leave the crash scene.

