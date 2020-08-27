Man arrested on charges he sexually abused three children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 62-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing three children, police said.

Eddie Gene Fowler was arrested following an investigation that began Sunday, according to police, who said it’s possible there are unidentified victims. The alleged victims range in age from 9 to 12, police said.

Fowler has pleaded not guilty to three counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14. He’s next due in court Sept. 30.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective K. Schlecht at 661-326-3850 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.