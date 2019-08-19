Man arrested on burglary and firearms charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspected burglar was caught after leaving a store early Monday and found in possession of several items from the business, including guns and ammunition that had been stowed in an office.

Police said Ryan Ramirez, 31, was spotted leaving Monica’s Athletic Shoes on California Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Officers saw him after arriving at the business in response to a burglar alarm.

Ramirez got in a vehicle in the parking lot, and officers stopped the vehicle and detained him. They found the guns and ammunition, as well as other items, police said.

Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm and several other firearms-related violations.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.