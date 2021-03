BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a shooting that happened in south Bakersfield in 2019.

Adanid Rebollar, 34, was taken into custody in Oxnard and booked into Kern County Jail on Wednesday, police said. He’s held on $1,150,000 bail.

Rebollar is accused of shooting a man on Melwood Street on Dec. 3, 2019. The man suffered serious injury but survived.

Rebollar is scheduled to be arraigned 2 p.m. Friday.